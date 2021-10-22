Kelsie Carrizales-Gray (left) and Jennifer Trejo present a floral arrangement to Assistant Superintendent Ginger Morrison. The girls created arrangements, along with other students in Athens High School's practicum of floral design class, at the request of the five campus principals to be presented to Morrison, Superintendent Dr. Janie Sims and Assistant Superintendent Jami Ivey in recognition of Boss's Day.
A bloomin' good Boss's Day
- Photo: Toni Garrard Clay/AISD
