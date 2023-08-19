From Staff Reports
During BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Summer National “Empty the Shelters” Event which was held in July, the Athens Animal Rescue Shelter had 85 pets adopted.
The Athens Animal Shelter was able to offer $30 pet adoptions to the public as the BISSELL Pet Foundation provides grants for each adoption - $100 per dog and $50 per cat - allowing shelters to reduce adoption fees to $50 or less. Pets must be spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped before being adopted out, an additional cost savings for the family, making the choice to adopt even more affordable.
Athens Animal Rescue Shelter was happy that its longest resident of 75 days was finally adopted, thanks to BISSELL. Jace, a pit-bull mix, came in as a stray and became a foster dad to some puppies while at the shelter and won the hearts of all of the staff and they say it was a happy day for everyone when he got adopted. “We can't thank Bissell Pet Foundation enough for allowing us to partner with them to get animals adopted at Athens Animal Rescue Shelter.”
The Foundation teamed up with MetLife Pet Insurance for this lifesaving reduced-fee adoption event in which a total of 31,861 pets were adopted from 337 shelters in 44 states. “Empty the Shelters” is BISSELL Pet Foundation’s largest initiative and continues to grow each year to provide critical relief to overcrowded shelters. Since the event’s inception in 2016, more than 191,986 pets have found loving homes through this life-saving event.
“The people that chose to adopt during our Summer National ‘Empty the Shelters’ event literally saved lives as shelter pets are at risk,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Shelters nationwide are in crisis with an overwhelming number of highly adoptable, homeless pets. Each adopter who chose consciously to adopt a pet is my hero and made a lifesaving difference.”
For more information on adopting or donating to “Empty the Shelters,” visit www.bissellpetfoundation.org/empty-the-shelters as well as www.athensanimalrescue.com.
The Athens Animal Rescue Shelter is located at 901 West College St, Athens.
