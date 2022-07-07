At 6 Forks Farm, regenerative farming is accomplished by taking a holistic approach while mimicking nature and the DeVivos want to show you what they are doing and how they are doing it. Some people were able to get a glimpse of 6 Forks during the 57th Annual Farm & Ranch Tour earlier this year, but this tour will provide a much more detailed look into the property.
This family of six is new to Athens, but not to the food industry. They have a unique view of food and how it should not only be eaten with the eye first, but should also be produced as close to nature as possible.
The DeVivos have extensive backgrounds in the restaurant and hospitality industries and said they are excited to share this new adventure with others.
On July 14 and 30, there will be a small chef-prepared tasting of something harvested from the farm, but the most exciting part of the experience is the tour of the inner workings of how this unique approach to farming is done.
There will be information presented on how they rotationally graze the animals with little to no input. For example, their chickens follow their cows in a mobile chicken coop. Their hens rotate 72 hours behind the cattle herd to provide insect control like they did in the times of the Great Plains following the bison as the clean-up crew.
Their design of containing certain animals together in one area of land and then moving them to the next area after a specified period of time, shows its success in their bright green, luscious grass that is available for their animals to graze on in July in the midst of a drought. This is due to them allowing the grass to rest which allows the roots to establish and hold moisture in.
John and Lindsay DeVivo and their four children moved to the Athens area a little less than a year ago and they are continuing to grow their livestock numbers. They said they have been very pleased with the progress they are already seeing in the land from the type of farming they are applying with the animals they do have.
This is definitely a family undertaking as they get their children, ranging in ages from 3 to 12, involved in everyday farm chores. Part of the DeVivo’s goal in moving to Athens was to teach their children where their food came from in a responsible way.
The DeVivos can also be seen around town in their red pizza truck serving delicious wood fired pizza at Locavores Food Truck Fridays, Athens TX Farmers Market, as well as catering for various other events.
Their approach to farming has been well received by the community and every time that John presents information about their farm, he is bombarded with tons of questions. It seems the interest is high in this back to nature type approach.
The DeVivos have goals of expanding and having a cooking studio, bed & breakfast, and more and they will be giving additional information about the future of 6 Forks Farm while on the tour.
As Lindsay says, they “hope to offer you a wonderful escape into a beautiful well ordered world where love is sewn into the earth and the harvest is abundant.”
The first farm tour is at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14 and the second tour is at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 30. Limited tickets are available for $30 and can be found at www.6forksfarm.com/farm.
