Family owned 5H Shooting Sports in Frankston has been helping schools, 4-H groups, non-profits, and churches to raise money for their organizations since they opened almost two years ago.
Not only do they offer a unique fundraising experience, but they offer a huge dose of hospitality to go along with it, with David and Kyle Hunt and their adult children helping every step of the way.
5H has two shooting clay courses with a total of 27 stations, two skeet fields, two trap fields, two five stand fields including one lighted, a new 25 yard pistol handgun range, and a new rifle range.
There are only about eight ranges in Texas that reach the 1,000-yard rifle range and 5H is one of them. With 20 shooting stations, all including the ability to stand, sit, kneel, or be in prone, shooters can take aim at targets ranging from 100 to 1,000 yards.
Another item that the Hunts can brag about is that they are the only shooting range in the state to offer restrooms on both of their sporting clay courses. The Hunts didn’t skimp on comfort for the restrooms either, as all are air conditioned, heated, and have running water.
The main building at 5H can host up to 90 people and is the meeting point after shootouts where auctions and lunch occur and some organizations will also have a bounce house for kids and outdoor games where there is more seating.
There is even a group that is making it a full weekend experience by shooting one day and camping out that night on the acreage the property offers.
Over the next month, 5H will be hosting several registered shooting events, but they will also be hosting quite a few fundraisers for local organizations where breakfast and lunch are served for all shooters and the public are encouraged to sign up and participate.
Only weeks after the Henderson County Livestock Show, students, teachers, and more will be competing in a shootout April 16 to raise funds for the HCLS. They are encouraging others to come join them in four-man teams and compete for belt buckle prizes.
The Henderson County HELP Center and Maggie’s House Child Advocacy Center will be hosting their second annual “Shoot Out Child Abuse Shoot” April 23. Last year, there were only about five teams signed up to compete and this year they already have more than 20 teams and would love even more. If you are not wanting to shoot in the event and only wish to join for lunch, belt buckle and knife awards, and the live and silent auctions, there is only a small fee.
Bullard Rotary Foundation which helps the park project in Bullard and their student of the month scholarships will be hosting an event April 29 with cash prizes awarded to top shooters.
Kyle Hunt says that they love local shooters, but want a place for the kids to shoot. This is why they encourage local 4-H clubs, schools like the Grace Community School in Tyler, and members of the Scholastic Clay Target Program to use their facilities.
They also have many local church groups that come a few times a month for fellowship and local police departments have been known to use the facilities as well.
Another option open to the community at 5H are Concealed Handgun Classes, Long Range Classes, and the highly sought-after Hunter Safety Course.
Every hunter in Texas, including out-of-state hunters, born on or after Sept. 2, 1971, must successfully complete hunter education. The minimum age for certification is 9, it is good for life, and is honored in other states that require hunter education.
5H Shooting Sports is open to the public Wednesday through Sunday. If you would like to participate in any of the upcoming shootouts, to be added to the newsletter, or for more information about 5H Shooting Sports, please contact the Hunts at 903-876-2772 or visit www.5hshootingsports.com.
