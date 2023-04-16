The 58th Annual Farm & Ranch Tour, brought to you by the Athens Chamber of Commerce, Athens Kiwanis Club, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, will be held Tuesday, May 16 at the Athens First Methodist Church.
The event will kick off at the church at 8 a.m. with coffee provided by Kevin and Jeaneane
Lilly’s McDonald’s and donuts provided by First State Bank and the tour will begin at 8:45 a.m.
The fee for attendees is $12 per person to include all activities, refreshments and lunch catered by Danny’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Q.
Reservation and tickets can be obtained through Eventbrite or the Athens Chamber of Commerce Office located at 201 W. Corsicana Street in Athens.
This year’s co-title sponsors are Athens Tractor & Equipment and First State Bank.
“We are honored to be a part of the agriculture community in East Texas,” First State Bank stated.
“Athens Tractor and Equipment is celebrating 20 years of business and is excited to be part or bringing you the Farm and Ranch tour,” Athens Tractor stated.
Attendees will meet at Athens First Methodist Church located at 225 Lovers Lane, where they will enjoy coffee provided by McDonald’s and donuts to precede the tour. At promptly 8:45 a.m. buses, provided by Athens ISD, will depart for the tour of local farms and ranches complete with Barkers for a full historical overview along the way.
At the conclusion of the tour, attendees will return to First Methodist Church where they will enjoy a full catered meal from Danny’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Q and agriculture program.
The Athens Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the prestigious Joe B.
Fulghum Agriculturist of the Year Award, which will be awarded during the program on May
16th. Nomination forms can be found on the Athens Chamber website at www.athenstxchamber.org, the Athens Chamber of Commerce office, or the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office.
The deadline for submission is 5 p.m. Friday, April 28. Forms can be submitted by email to athensTXchamber@outlook.com or to the Athens Chamber of Commerce office located at 201 W. Corsicana Street, Athens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.