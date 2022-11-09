Dancers came in costumes and the winner was Henry Wright “just out of jail.” Fun evening for all, great music, guest singers and delicious food. The club is open every Thursday evening. Door opens at 6:30 p.m. and band begins at 7 p.m.
49ers Senior Citizen club hosts fun night
- From Staff Reports
