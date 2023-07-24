By Jennifer Browning
Andrew Childress, a recent graduate from Athens High School, will be traveling later this month to Australia, where he will be experiencing two weeks of education in agriculture, economics, and more through an international 4-H ambassador program.
This is the second time that Childress has been chosen to participate in this program, but last summer he traveled to Costa Rica, engrossed in topics like food insecurity, agricultural sustainability, and the profound impact of culture on poverty.
He says, “The experience left an indelible mark on my life. Now, as I prepare for the Australian program, I'm excited to delve even deeper into the realm of agriculture, building upon the insights and perspectives I gained during my time in Costa Rica.”
In 4-H, high schoolers have the opportunity to apply for ambassadorships, and Childress is currently serving as a Healthy Lifestyle Ambassador, Norman Borlaug Youth in Agriculture Ambassador, Water Ambassador, and Poultry Ambassador. He says, “I feel incredibly fortunate to have been selected for these esteemed roles.”
The application process for Australia was open to Livestock Ambassadors, Equine Ambassadors, and Poultry Ambassadors, making it accessible to a wide range of participants.
Childress dedicated over 140 hours of effort to complete a comprehensive application prior to being notified of his acceptance into this summer’s program alongside 30 other Texas 4-Hers.
He has been a part of 4-H for the last 13 years and throughout he has explored a wide range of project areas, from Wildlife and Fisheries to Food and Nutrition, and even Public Speaking.
He says he would love the opportunity to come and speak or meet with any organizations or interested persons on July 27, 28, and 29. He leaves for Australia on July 30 and after he returns, he would again like the chance to speak on August 12, 13, 17, and 18 prior to leaving for college. “I love public speaking, and it is always good to strengthen those muscles, so I welcome all speaking engagements and/or sponsorships.”
In the fall, Childress will be attending Tarleton University and after spending a year there, he is planning on transferring to his dream school, Texas A&M. Currently, he has a major in Agricultural Economics, but his ultimate goal “is to build a career that not only provides for my family but also enables me to make a positive impact on the world and help others.”
Childress says he cannot wait to explore the “land down under.” Although a detailed itinerary has not been released, some of the topics he will explore are gaining an understanding of the diversity of Australian agriculture, evaluating the complexity of ranching and livestock production abroad, experiencing the fruit, vegetable, and row crop industries exclusively found in Australia, investigate challenges in rural and urban demand for water, observe cultural differences and similarities, and multiple other topics.
Childress is hoping to raise funds for his efforts and if you are interested in having him speak at your group or contribute to his educational experience, contact him via text or call 903-804-8116 or email him at andrewpigeonfancier@gmail.com.
