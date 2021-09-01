The Henderson County 4-H will host an Open House from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7 at the Texan. The event is sponsored by 4-H, United Way and Texas A&M Agrilife Extension with free admittance.
The Open House will allow families who may or may not be familiar with 4-H to come and get a first-hand look at what 4-H is and what it can offer their students.
Children from Kindergarten to 12th grade can enroll in programs such as robotics, archery, photography, small animals, marksmanship and nutrition. The wide range of activities are offered in a hands-on environment led by adult mentors and is represented in each county nationwide.
For those requiring auxiliary aids or physical accommodations, please contact the extension office by Sept. 2. For more information contact achemphill@ag.tamu.edu or call the extension office at 903-675-6130 for more information.
Young farmers were the reason 4-H was created in 1902. A.B. Graham, the founder, started a youth program to build a bridge between future farmers and the established ones.
According to 4-h.org, farmers were not receptive to new agricultural trends, but the young people were. In order to bring new techniques and fix agricultural challenges Graham created the “Tomato Club” or “the Corn Growing Club". Clark County, OH was the birthplace of 4-H in the United States.
T.A. Erickson of Douglas County, Minnesota, started local agricultural after-school clubs and fairs that same year. The hands-on learning method came as a desire to bring public education to the rural community.
Jessie Field Shambaugh later developed the clover pin with an H on each leaf in 1910, and by 1912 they were called 4-H clubs.
4-H currently serves youth in rural, urban, and suburban communities in every state across the nation. 4-Hers are tackling the nation’s top issues, from global food security, climate change and sustainable energy to childhood obesity and food safety. 4-H out-of-school programming, in-school enrichment programs, clubs and camps also offer a wide variety of STEM opportunities – from agricultural and animal sciences to rocketry, robotics, environmental protection and computer science – to improve the nation’s ability to compete in key scientific fields and take on the leading challenges of the 21st century.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.