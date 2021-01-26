In spite of a gloomy day, the 211 Gallery hosted its Reflections Show Saturday, Jan. 23. Many visitors braved the weather to view a great variety of art.
The gallery thanked visitors for supporting local artists.
The 211 gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays. A large variety of art is always on display.
Located in the heart of downtown Athens at 211 N. Palestine St, it hopes features local artists in other locations by partnering with local businesses and venues.
Visit www.artgallery211.net for more information, call 903-292-1746, or email artgallery211@gmail.com.
