Did you know that you can travel the world and never leave Athens? The artwork at 211 Gallery & Studio will take you to another place and time visually with the items it features at this “flea market of art.”
Gallery Manager Virginia Reeder knows just about everything about every one of the 43 or so local artists featured at the gallery. Almost every medium art can present is created by artists ranging in age from 15 to 94, and as Reeder describes it, “the variety of what we have here is worthwhile.”
This week concludes a month-long celebration for 211 Gallery’s 10th year anniversary. What started out as a struggle to make the rent has blossomed into a gallery that has continuous shows and also offers classes and many other unique events.
The Community Unity Project is a chance for anyone to be an artist with an item that will be bid on for someone to enjoy in their home or office. This Kandisky inspired tree will be auctioned at the end of this week and until then patrons can come to the gallery and paint an inspired circle.
Witness the beam of sunlight peeking through the Notre Dame cathedral after the 2019 fire as first photographed by 84 year-old artist, Judy Cameron, and then transformed into a moment that can be felt when seen through her painted artwork.
Walk with the likes of Stevie Nicks, James Bond, Albert Einstein, and more through the art of Steve Willis, former gallery director, who in his earliest designs shows creative detail and has transitioned into more of an acrylic pour technique with portraits over it in his most recent works.
Amelia Abney is an Athens 15- year-old who has been creating artwork for 10 years and has been featured at the gallery for over 5 years. She sells many of her framed wall pieces as a means of saving for college. The other items she sells are her artwork turned into greeting cards in which all proceeds benefit a mission she created, Art for Missions, which helps provide bibles to reach people in the Middle East.
Don Bullock is the oldest artist featured at the gallery and he creates amazing glass mosaics. If the last name sounds familiar, that is because his son is another local artist, Charlie Bullock.
Pam Smith also creates glass mosaics with very intricate details and she has said that she has no patience and this is the way she totally focuses to cut everything else out.
Doreen Poole, a Bob Ross certified instructor not only has wildlife art displayed, but she also instructs a drawing class on Thursday evenings at the gallery for both children and adults.
If you are looking for more tangible items, Richard Haley creates wooden bowls whose smoothness can only be described by touching them and his wife Carolyn who not only paints but also creates one of a kind jewelry.
211 Gallery is a consortium which provides the opportunity for local artists to show their work in a setting that could produce a sale. As Reeder describes it, this gives everybody the opportunity to do better than anybody would individually because you can’t show your work all the time and this is a way to do that.
Not all of their artists are featured at this time as they do often host special shows. Many of their artists have gone on to own their own galleries and studios, such as Charlie Bullock and Christi Barrett.
Stop by this week at 211 N. Palestine in Athens to paint your circle on the tree and from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, enjoy the live music of Daniel Westmoreland while celebrating the closing reception for the Founders & Friends Show. Keep up to date on all 211 Gallery events at www.facebook.com/211gallery.
Whether your taste is contemporary, traditional, impressionist, photography, watercolor, mosaic, or another medium, the 211 Gallery has aesthetically pleasing and creative pieces for everyone’s artistic taste at prices that won’t break your budget either.
