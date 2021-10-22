The 20th Annual Wine and Cheese will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6 at the Big Red School House & Community Center. This is the largest fundraiser of the year for the East Texas Crisis Center and local victims of family violence. Tickets are $40 a person.
The event promises great food by Bad 2 Da Bone Barbecue, Two Danes will be emcee and DJ along with a live and silent auction.
There is a huge selection of auction items to choose from. Raffle items hosted by Athens Army Navy Pawn include a Henry Big Boy Rifle, a scratch off bundle valued at $200, and RTIC Mystery Cooler full of assorted surprise items. The winner does not need to be present at the time of drawing to win.
ETCC is thankful for the many sponsors who make this event possible. A complete list can be found on the ETCC Facebook page.
For more information, please contact the East Texas Crisis Center at 903-675-2137.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.