Recently we discussed the 1927 Cotton Palace Fair in Athens and this time let’s look at some more aspects of the event. So we’ll start with what many thought was the best part of the festivities – the carnival!
Of course since the carnival appealed largely to children and families this was evident in a headline in the September 22, 1927 Athens Weekly Review. It read: “Children Swarm to Palace on Opening Day.” The reporter continued: “Thousands of children crowded the East Texas Cotton Palace [event] grounds on the opening day Monday and remained far into Monday night.” The description went on: “...the kids made the opening day a success in spite of rain and a few minutes after the gates were swung open they had all the riding devises crowded.” The merry-go-round was the favorite, along with the whip and the Ferris wheel, and these and other rides were “literally crowded throughout the day and night.”
One kids-attractive event was the “Naming the Shetland Pony” contest and the winner was four year old Mack Couch of Athens. He dubbed the pony “Toy Boy,” and then sat on the pony as he received the $10 prize. The reporter summarized the appeal of this and other events: “It is impossible to estimate the number of children present on the opening day but is safe to say that not many kids in Henderson County remained away.”
The Rice Dorman company operated the carnival and had done so in previous seasons as well in other Texas cities at the time. In fact that organization was described as “...the very best carnival organization that ever appeared in Henderson county or even in East Texas.”
Yet the current show seemed have bigger attractions and rides than before. In fact it was related: “Several new shows that are a revelation in their line were seen on the Joy Zone last night.” All the large attractions were in operations, but also present was a new one called “The buggy ride” which was called “the most thrilling contraptions that has ever been seen.” So what was it? It consisted of 20 “buggies” connected by a chain that went up and down, back and forth.
Other attractions were part of a circus side show exhibit and particularly popular was “Mitzie, the girl who can not die,” Jumbo, the world’s largest regal python snake, Struble’s famous Monkey Speedway and hippodrome.” There was also Joe Montana and his congress of champion athletes as well as Iola “the Mystery Girl.”
But next let’s look at a possible explanation for the speaker change at the Cotton Palace. This occurred when then Governor Dan Moody had been scheduled for Monday, but later declined the invitation. He changed his mind it was said because he had learned that former Governor James Ferguson was set to address the crowds on Thursday. So what was that about?
Called by one source as “Texas’ most colorful and controversial governor...” Ferguson was born in 1871, was admitted to the bar and practiced law. He became governor early in 1915, however though initially popular he later had to answer charges about using public funds for his own use. There were other questions and charges by political opponents, but even so he was reelected for a second term. Eventually however, he drew enough opposition – and the Senate impeached him, then he resigned in September, 1917. Also, at the time the state Senate ruled that he should never again hold public office in Texas. However he defied this and ran for governor in 1918 and for the U.S. Senate in 1922 though he was defeated both times. However, he did continue to have influence in Texas for many years, mostly through his wife Miriam (known as “Ma” because of her initials) who ran for governor and was elected for two terms. However, there was really no doubt as to who was the “power behind the throne.” Thus Ferguson retained a political influencer for most of his life until his death in 1944.
So possibly because of Ferguson’s political shenanigans and (to many) disgrace, Governor Moody declined to precede Ferguson as a Cotton Palace speaker. Actually Moody had just taken office the first of that year, having defeated Governor Miriam Ferguson. In fact, during the campaign he had been critical of his predecessor’s alleged corruption - what he called “Fergusonism.” He served only one term and then retired to practice law in Austin, though he did run unsuccessfully for governor in 1942. He passed away in 1966.
