From Staff Reports
Dylan Ouzts, a tenth grade student at The Brook Hill School, has earned a position on the Texas National High School rodeo team. He will compete in the Saddle Bronc competition July 16 through July 22 in Gillette, Wyoming during the 75th annual National High School Finals Rodeo.
This rodeo features more than 1,700 contestants from 44 states, five Canadian Provinces, Australia, Mexico, and New Zealand, making it the world’s largest rodeo. In addition to competing for more than $150,000 in prizes and over $150,000 in added money, NHSFR contestants will also be competing for more than $375,000 in college scholarships and the chance to be named an NHSFR World Champion.
To earn the title of World Champion, contestants must finish in the top 20 - based on their combined times/scores in the first two rounds - to advance to Saturday evening’s final round. World champions will then be determined based on their three-round combined times/scores.
The competition will be televised nationally as part of the Cinch High School Rodeo Tour telecast series on RFD-TV. Live broadcasts of each NHSFR performance will air online at www.thecowboychannel.com. Performance times begin at 7 p.m. on July 16 and competition continues daily at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. through July 22.
To follow the competition and cheer on local rodeo talent, Dylan Ouzts, check out one of the above options or follow complete results at www.NHSRA.com.
