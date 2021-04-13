Over the past two weeks, several homeowners have asked about plantings for shady areas. Gardening in shade is completely different from gardening in full sun and finding plants that work can be frustrating. Most homeowners have at least one pocket of shade in their gardens.
The amount of shade first should be determined. How many hours of sun does your site receive during the day? Does it get filtered shade, full shade, or shade only during certain times of the day? You will find more plant selection in filtered or partial shade than can grow in full shade.
The plants listed below are a few of my favorite choices for shade.
1) Ferns. I love ferns for the large variety and their airy texture. Most are deciduous, but some are evergreen.
2) Hostas. The large leaves of hostas bring drama to a garden, and their bell-shaped flowers blooming on tall stalks are appreciated by pollinators. They come in a variety of sizes, and in solid or variegated forms. When determining the needed size, remember they may not grow as large as stated due to our warm nights. Deciduous, they are fun to see emerging in spring.
3) Ajuga. Although northerners may be able to grow ajuga in full sun, in Texas they do best in the shade. They also appreciate moist soil. There are various ajugas in different shades, from almost black to speckled green. If they are happy, they will spread.
4) Purple shamrocks. These can be purchased as plants or bulbs. They will bring color to your landscape and perhaps a bit of luck.
5) Sweet flag. Although this clumping ground cover can grow in sunny conditions, it is valued for its yellow foliage which brightens up a shady area. It appreciates water, so can be used in low-lying areas. Enjoy this evergreen's sunny foliage year-round.
6) Pachysandra. I fell in love with this evergreen ground cover when I lived in the northeast. There, it was commonly planted under trees. Here, I do not see it as much, although it is rated for zones 5 through 9. It spreads in shade but avoids the sun.
7) Cast iron plant. This plant is traditionally planted under trees. Not only is it a solution to what to plant there, but also protects the tree from string trimmers. It spreads slowly and is evergreen.
8) Aucuba. Gold dust plant loves full shade. Its evergreen foliage is sprinkled with yellow so it makes a beautiful accent plant. Although it will eventually grow quite tall, it grows slowly. I purchased a very small one from Henderson County Master Gardener’s plant sale several years ago and it is just now reaching thigh high. Its eye-catching leaves brings me joy every time I see it.
9) Nandinas. Nandinas prefer some sun. Although nandinas grown in shade will keep their feathery foliage, they may lose their color. If you have a bit of sun, you can choose from a variety of cultivars in various colors.
10) Camellias. Camellias love filtered or bright shade. In general, sasanquas can take more sun than japonicas, so use that to determine which would grow best in your conditions. Their large flowers are appreciated since so many shade plants do not have showy blooms.
By mixing a variety of shrubs and ground covers, both deciduous and evergreen, using variegated or colorful foliage, you can make a stunning display where the sun will not be missed.
For more information, call 903-675-6130, email hendersonCMGA@gmail.com, or visit txmg.org/hendersonmg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.