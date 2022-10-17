After struggling for three quarters, the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals rallied for 22 fourth-quarter points to beat Navarro on Saturday.
The 29-23 win keeps the Cards unbeaten in the Southwest Junior College Football Conference at 4-0, with upcoming opponents New Mexico Military and Tyler at 3-1. Navarro dropped to 4-2.
The Cards overcame four interceptions by quarterback Darien Peace who finished with 21-36 for 233 yards and a 52-yard score. Trent Hudson made eight of the catches for 93 yards and a score.
Navarro had a big offensive output, rolling up 526 total yards. They threw for 357 yards and averaged 9.4 for every pass attempt.
Navarro’s nationally ranked quarterback Dane Jentsch threw for 288 and a touchdown but was picked off twice by the TVCC defense.
Navarro had a strong game from running back T.J. Snowdon, who carried for 135 yards on just 15 attempts. TVCC’s ground efforts were led by Haymond Drinkard, with 98 yards on 18 carries.
Next up for TVCC is Kilgore who will come to Bruce Field for a 2 p.m. start. The Rangers had no problems with Southern University at Shreveport, Saturday, thumping them 65-12.
Elsewhere in the conference, Tyler overpowered Blinn, 42-24. The Apaches appear to be surging in the second half of the season, having upset conference favorite New Mexico Military Institute 20-12 on Oct. 8.
