The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls and Pledges donated personal hygiene items packed in gently used handbags to the Forever Families in Kemp on Saturday, Feb. 11. This is an international project for the girls called, “Purses for Empowerment.” The girls enjoyed collecting these items and helping women in our community. Earlier that morning, the girls had visited the Sunshine Assembly of Rainbow Girls at the Commerce Masonic Lodge as they had their Installation of Officers.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 7 to 10. Please contact Mrs. Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org. The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
