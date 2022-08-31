Rotary Club members listened to Pastor Chris Harrison of the Athens First United Methodist Church speak on human trafficking – a very difficult topic to hear, discussed in a sensitive way.
By definition, human trafficking is hard to quantify as only a fraction of the cases are found or reported. However, researchers at the University of Texas School of Social Work estimate that, at any given time, 313,000 people are being trafficked in Texas. That includes 79,000 children and youth who are victims of sex trafficking and 234,00 adults who are victims of labor trafficking.
The stigma of trafficking seems to be kept to larger urban areas and port cities like Houston, which according to the Department of Justice, is one of the largest hubs for human trafficking in the nation and the largest in Texas.
In Texas, human trafficking is believed to be highest within the “Texas Triangle” that connects the Houston, San Antonio and Dallas-Fort Worth metro areas, as well as in the lower Rio Grande Valley.
However, that doesn’t mean that it’s not occurring in Henderson County and Harrison said he wants to bring awareness to the uncomfortable subject that is the second highest organized crime behind drugs and generates $32 billion annually, worldwide.
Human trafficking is when a person is exploited for labor, services, or commercial sex in exchange for money, drugs, or anything else of value. A key feature of human trafficking is that it happens when a person is forced to do things through fraud, force, or coercion.
Harrison pointed out that there are a few ways that individuals, both female and male, can be groomed by traffickers and that the average age of a girl being trafficked is 15. He also noted that 1 in 6 runaways is picked up by a trafficker within 48 hours and the odds of being rescued are 1 in 100. He pointed out that there is a huge overlap with the foster care system and it is estimated that 88% of trafficked victims were in the foster care system.
There are three forms of trafficking that primarily occur, with the first being the kind you imagine in a movie with a large van with a sliding door driving by and grabbing someone. Yet, this is the rarest form of how it occurs.
The second, most common form, is called “Romeo,” because it is a process of grooming a child through the forming of a relationship whether in person or online. It might also include the trafficker buying gifts for the child and validating them with words which confirms the groomer is someone they can trust and who values them.
The third form of trafficking, which is growing at the fastest rate, is familial trafficking, where parents are selling their children.
Online platforms have made children more susceptible to traffickers and this is continuing to increase with more apps and online relationships that are formed.
Sex trafficking is a market-driven criminal industry that is based on the principles of supply and demand, like drugs or arms trafficking. Human trafficking is fueled by a demand for cheap labor and services.
In a topic that leaves some wondering what in the world they could possibly do to help, Harrison says that knowledge is helpful. As well as being aware of your surroundings and if you see something out of the ordinary, say something. There is a National Human Trafficking Hotline available to contact at 888-373-7888 or text 233733 if you see something odd or need help yourself.
Harrison also notes that one of the challenges with the healing part of the trafficking process for those that are able to get out, is that the group restoration homes that once existed are no longer able to serve these victims.
There is acknowledgment that group homes are not the best setting for foster children, however when the restoration homes were closed, there were not enough foster homes for these children to go to.
Therefore, the number of children without placements staying at hotels and case worker’s offices have escalated.
Harrison said he feels this is just traumatizing a culture of children who are already traumatized.
Refuge of Light is a supervised independent living program near Athens with a vision to transform the broken lives into brilliant lives through individualized plans of restoration. Their goal is to equip these young girls with confidence and the skills to realize and formulate their own vision for a new, healthy, and meaningful life. For more information on this restorative home, visit www.refugeoflight.org.
For more information about human trafficking or to see how you might be able to help, contact Harrison at pastorchris@firstathens.org.
