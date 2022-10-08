Sports: Tigers fend off Lions

The Malakoff Tigers resumed 8-3A, Division I play at home Friday night as they hosted the Teague Lions, looking to remain perfect in the district slate. The Tiger offense averaged over 47 points per game during their four-game winning streak since the week two loss to Grandview and held district opponents Kemp and Fairfield to a combined three points during district.
On their opening drive, Malakoff converted two fourth downs thanks to Chauncey Hogg and Damien Jackson. Jackson capped off with a one-yard rushing touchdown for the 7-0 lead.
The score was built up to 14-0 after Jason Tennyson’s eight-yard rushing score on the second drive.
After a run all the way to the Tiger 16 by Kemauri Evans, the Lions settled for three but the field goal attempt was no good.
Facing 4th-and-3 at Teague’s 31, Jackson was stuffed for a turnover on downs by the Lion defense.
The Lions possessed the ball at the Tiger 49-yard line going into the second quarter after Jackson recorded a sack. Caden Gonzales got Teague on the board, 14-6, with a 47-yard touchdown reception with 11:07 left in the first half after a missed extra point.
After the teams exchanged punts, the Tigers faced 4th-and-5 at the Lion 23, but Teague intercepted Mike Jones and returned the ball to Malakoff’s 15. Gonzales recorded his second touchdown on a 16-yard touchdown catch and it was 14-12 after a failed two-point attempt.
Juan Gonzales extended the lead to 17-12 at halftime with his field goal.
Out of the break, Jehmel Rice’s big catch set Teague up at Malakoff’s 27. Evans then punched in a five-yard TD run and gave Teague the lead at 18-17 with 8:32 in the third quarter after a blocked extra point.
The Tigers would take back the lead at 25-18 going into the fourth quarter after a 17-yard scoring run by Tennyson along with a two-point conversion.
After forcing a turnover on downs against Teague and with 7:42 left in regulation, Tennyson turned in a three-yard rushing score into a 32-18 lead.
The 32-18 score would be the final as the Tigers remained perfect in district action, hanging in tough with a feisty Teague squad.
The Tigers (6-1; 3-0) head up the road to Eustace on October 14 at 7:30 p.m. to play the Bulldogs.
