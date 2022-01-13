State Rep. Keith Bell visited Henderson County Commissioners Court Tuesday with a resolution commemorating the creation of the county a century and three-quarters ago.
Bell said he was surprised to learn that a 175th anniversary is called a dodransbicentennial. The proclamation states that the county was carved out of Nacogdoches and Houston counties in 1846 and named after Texas’ first governor James Pinkney Henderson.
Although the federal government declared Texas a state in 1845, the flag of the Republic didn’t come down until the following spring.
“Two years later it was reconfigured to its present size of 949.7 square miles ad the county seat was moved to Athens,” Bell said.
The resolution, passed during the 87th session states that the county “is admired by residents and visitors alike for the natural beauty of its sprawling farmland and rolling hills and recreational hunting and fishing.”
Bell represents Texas’ 4th Legislative District, which includes the bulk of Henderson County’s residents.
In other action, Commissioners approved:
• a refund request for over-payment of a total of $125,803 in taxes from the Henderson County Tax/Assessor Collector;
• the Racial Profiling Report from the Henderson County Attorney’s Office for 2021 for filing purposes only;
• an Interlocal Cooperation Contract with Department of Public Safety and Henderson County for seized drugs analysis;
• a right-of-way permit for the Leagueville Water Supply Corp. for a road bore on County Road
• a lease agreement with Northeast Texas Public Health District for office space;
• payment of bills totaling $193,867.65 from 2021 and
• payment of 2022 bills for $326,849.09.
After a lengthy executive session on a personnel matter, no action was taken.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Chuck McHam presided over the meeting in the absence of County Judge Wade McKinney.
