There it is on your Texas calendar, June 19, Emancipation Day. But what what does it mean? It's the celebration of the day in 1865 when African-Americans in the state learned they had been set free.
That's when Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger marched his soldiers to Galveston to deliver the message that slavery had ended in America.
Athens pastor and former Justice of the Peace Bill Burton said even in 2020, with coronavirus spreading and protests of racial injustice around the country, the date is still important, but it just brought the journey to equality out of the starting gate.
"To me, Juneteenth serves as a reminder that we are free, but we still have work to do," Burton said.
A proclamation issued by the City of Athens in 2018 said "The Juneteenth celebration is an expression and extension of American freedom and acknowledges the history of African Americans while uniting the culture as a whole."
The day is often celebrated on the third Saturday in June, The pages of the Athens Review tell of parades and celebrations dating back to nearly a century ago. No doubt, many in the crowd at those events were living when the first news of Emancipation was spread through the state.
Since the day of Emancipation, black citizens have seen some of their race become doctors, lawyers and educators. But many others lived in poverty and students went to schools that were far from equal to their white counterparts.
"My focus is about the totality, not just one area of concern but all areas of equality," Burton said.
That means things like education, banking, business and housing.
"There are so many challenges we have, that people don't understand," Burton said.
There have been advancements in Athens, Burton said, but also some steps back. In the past there were blacks in the police department and on the city council, but at present there are none.
"In Henderson County, if you walk around and look at some of the office facilities, you see a lack of blacks working there," Burton said. "That's something we're still working on."
He said some black job seekers may not apply for certain jobs because of past discouragement. They may not think they have a chance to get hired.
"Sometimes we automatically exclude ourselves from some positions," Burton said.
Burton said in his own life, he tends to be more optimistic. Despite difficulties there are still opportunities and he has spent his career trying to take advantage of them. His grandmother taught him to pursue his dreams, but when disappointments or failures come "press on and keep going,"
He's been successful in races for Justice of the Peace, where he served a portion of an unexpired term, then was re-elected twice. He later made a race for Texas Land Commissioner where he ran a strong race in the Democratic Primary, polling 48% of the vote in a loss to Hector Uribe.
The Athens 2018 proclamation said the faith and strength of character demonstrated by former slaves and the descendants of former slaves remain an example for all people of the United States, regardless of background, religion, or race.
Juneteenth began as a Texas celebration, but is now officially observed in 46 states and the District of Columbia.-
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.