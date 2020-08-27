Editor's Note: Fanfare, the highly anticipated annual football preview magazine, has arrived. Subscribers to the Athens Review received it along with today’s paper. If you did not receive one, you can pick up a free copy at the Athens Review office at 201 S. Prairieville. A link to an online version is included in this article.
The buildup to the 2020 football season has been one of uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic.
With the University Interscholastic League determining the best course of action, coaches have also figured out how to safely conduct workouts to get ready for the season.
One of the biggest story lines of the off-season is COVID-19 and if it would play a factor at the start of the 2020 football season. Luckily, we are getting to see the Friday Night Lights shine bright on time across our county.
The Henderson County area has a new head coach over in Eustace is Monty Leaf. Leaf will have to figure out how to turn around a program that went 2-8 in the 2019 season.
With a new district in 8-3A, Division I, the Bulldogs are set to battle Fairfield, Groesbeck, Kemp, Malakoff and Teague.
The Tigers' look to continue an impressive round of seasons as they finished 11-2 last year under veteran coach Jamie Driskell. They are once again the favorite to win the district title according to Dave Campbell's Texas Football Magazine.
It will also be interesting to see what head coach Aaron Colvin does at Trinidad in his first season taking over for Chad Satcher, who is now in an administrative role at Trinidad.
I am excited to return to the sidelines and press box to bring you the coverage of our talented athletes across the area.
With new districts assigned for the next two years, we should see some amazing action during the Friday Night Lights.
The area has only three teams back in action who had winning seasons in 2019 with the Malakoff Tigers once again the top team in the Henderson County area.
The Hornets under second-year coach Zach Harrell look to get past the bi-district round of the playoffs in a very tough District 9-4A, Division I. The Hornets face Henderson, Kilgore, Lindale, Mabank, Palestine and Tyler Chapel Hill in district play.
A big change due to COVID-19 involves the Trinity Valley Community College Cardinals playing in the spring of 2021 compared to beginning their season on time.
