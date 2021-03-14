Athens Middle School’s eighth grade hall has what Principal Jennifer Risinger calls “a great energy.” That uptick in activity is attributable to three new career and tech classes introduced in the fall, classes which were previously reserved for high school students.
Principles of construction, principles of agriculture, and principles of hospitality are no longer reserved for ninth-grade students and up. The eighth-graders enrolled in any one of these classes now have a head start on a potential career track.
“We want to help continue the growth of our CTE, career and technical education, program,” Risinger said. “Our students can take care of foundational classes and get excited about it in eighth grade, which will allow them to explore further during high school.”
While not every student enrolled in a “principles of” class today will ultimately pursue a career in that field, some likely will, and these CTE classes are an early first step toward life after high school.
“Someone interested in an ag-related field in my class will be ready sooner in high school to go off campus in a work study and gain hands-on experience,” said Debbie Palmer, who teaches principles of ag.
Principles of Construction Teacher Cody McCleary expressed a similar sentiment.
“We’re trying with my class to grow students’ interest in the construction trade. Before you can take HVAC or a construction class or welding, you have to take a basic principles class,” he said. “Now they can start sooner and have the option to take more classes.”
So far this school year, McCleary’s students have built double-chair benches and picnic tables, a quilt ladder, serving trays, and cups.
“The kids get to take wood and actually make something, and they get excited about that,” he said. “They come in, put their stuff down and go to work right away. Most days, I have to tell them to go when the bell rings.”
Construction student Diego Pinedo said he plans to take another construction class as a ninth-grader.
“I think I’m learning something I can use in my future,” he said. “I like being able to use my hands and get creative.”
In her principles of hospitality class, teacher Jamie Dozier has placed an emphasis on introducing students to the value of service to others. To that end, her goal each week is to have her students do something for others.
“In the beginning, the language I would hear when we worked on a project was ‘Who’s going to get this?’” Dozier said. “And now what they ask each time is, ‘Who are we doing this for?’ That’s an important shift.”
Hospitality student Aaliya Pinedo Ramirez is already thinking about how she can take what she’s learning now and apply it toward a future business. It’s also, she said with a smile, a lot of fun.
“We’re learning and doing things for others, and it’s also the most fun thing at school, especially during COVID,” she said. Aaliya plans to sign up for a culinary arts class as a freshman.
According to Palmer, who teaches principles of ag, having “lots of good conversations” is a key to helping these eighth graders be able to hone in sooner on the career path that best suits them. And with little more than a single semester to look back on, it already appears to be working.
“Right now, we plan to continue offering these classes,” said Risinger. “I love being able to see their excitement as they get hands-on experience.”
