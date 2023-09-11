Hope Springs Water is hosting a local golf tournament on Monday Sept. 18 at the Athens Country Club.
The organization is excited to bring their fundraising Golf Tournament to Athens, and hopes everyone will join the event to raise money for clean water in South America and in Africa, The proceeds will assist in establishing well drilling, latrine building, and hygiene training.
It is $650 for a team, and will be a four-man scramble. To join, register with the Hope Springs Office at 903-292-1781, or by email at: admin@hopespringswater.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.