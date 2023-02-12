Robert Cairncross has traveled many paths in his career, but all along the way his mission has been helping people.
Cairncross is the new Executive Director of Hope Springs Water, coming after more than 16-years with Mercy Ships and two years heading More than Rehab in Tyler.
"I'm very fortunate to be accepted by the team here and take over from the work that had already been done," Cairncross said. "I want to help grow the organization so we can do more work, help more people and be part of the solution of solving the world's problem of not having enought clean water and sanitation."
The Hope Springs Water board of directors issued a statement concerning the hire.
"We at Hope Springs Water are thrilled to announce the onboarding of our new Executive Director Robert Cairncross to the team. We believe Robert can take us to new levels of excellence from where we stand today, trusting we are in a real expansion phase of development."
The board also praised the work of the previous director for helping get Hope Springs to its current status.
"We want to acknowledge our deep respect and honor for our outgoing Executive Director Bliss Nelson
for doing such outstanding works in he years she toiled diligently to bring us from a family-business mindset to a true business structure where we have the potential to grow into new, unlimited capabilities. She truly set up the business for a successful hand off to Robert and we are grateful for her contributions."
Caincross served eight years, beginning in 1986 in the Royal Navy. He spent time onboard the HMS Intrepid, HMS Brazen (Gulf War 1990-91), HMS Liverpool and then at HMS Faslane submarine base.
At Mercy Ships, based in Lindale, he held many positinons including six-years as Vice President of International Operations.
"I worked in many roles from engineering on the ship, to project manager, to operations director on one of their ships for four years," Cairncross said. "I had plenty of experience living and working in Africa and living and working internationally as well."
He said he's quite familiar with the African continent and the people there.
"Water is something we take very much for granted here," Cairncross said. "With the ice storms in the past few weeks there were lots of people with frozen pipes and no power, it just gives us a small taste or what reality is like for millions of people around the world."
In Africa he grew accustomed to seeing people wake at the break of dawn and walk two or three miles to get water for the day. Depending on the water source, they may have to boil it befor they can put it to use.
"It's good to be able to work with an organization like Hope Springs Water that recognizes the need and has dedicated people, skilled people and resources to go out and make a difference. It really is fantastic," Cairncross said.
