The history of Athens and Henderson County is replete with individuals who worked hard to serve their community in the areas of medical care and education, and one of those was Dr. J.A. Edmondson. And he was able to do it through his work by treating many local patients, and then by establishing an institution that sought to care for local children – the originally named Edmondson's Scientific, Industrial, Agricultural College and Orphans' Home.
Dr. Joehanues A. Edmondson was born in Nashville in 1872, his parents former slaves who were originally from Jamaica. According to a February 17, 1985 Athens Daily Review article Mrs. Marian G. Westbrook, then chairman of the Henderson County Historical Commission, the Edmondson family metal business produced wagon wheels and other metal art objects.
With his twin sister Julia, Dr. Edmondson graduated from Fisk University then he went on to graduate from Nashville's Meharry Medical College. However, after unsuccessfully trying to establish a medical practice he enrolled in Washington’s Howard University where he studied law. Still, he could find few jobs in either medicine or law, so he went to work in an area that employed many black men. He became a railroad porter.
Then he moved to Texas while in his early 20s, to settle in Brenham where he practiced medicine and married, then he and his family moved to Athens.
Though all races at that time faced challenges in receiving what we might call the best medical care, it was particularly difficult for black patients because of racial segregation policies. For example, the nearest hospital that would serve African-Americans was miles away, and surgery was often performed in the doctor’s office or patient’s home, with a family member or neighbor assisting or holding a kerosene lamp for light. Also, until about 1940 most black children were delivered at home by a midwife.
In Athens, Dr. Edmondson’s practice was busy, even attracting out of town patients who arrived by railroad, or by a horse and buggy. "Just name it - they came for treatment," said Mrs. Westbrook.
This was because Dr. Edmondson had "...gained a nationwide reputation as a healer of certain diseases and it was not uncommon for afflicted persons to come here from distant states to secure his medicine," wrote the reporter in his 1927 obituary.
Then about 1925 Dr. Edmondson established the facility that that bore his name. His 1927 obituary described him as the “head of Edmondson’s Scientific, Industrial, Agricultural College and Orphan’s Home” located on Edmondson and Hamlett Streets. The obituary stated, "It was his purpose to eventually establish a home that would care for all the negro orphans in this section and at the same time teach them a gainful occupation."
After his death the Institute made a public plea for funds in the July 28, 1927 Athens Weekly Review with a photo of the residents and staff gathered in front of a two story structure. The picture’s caption read: “To the Public: We are struggling very hard and are making slow progress. ..... We are overrun and need another building badly.. My slogan is 'A Greater Athens with the Best Citizens, both black and white.’"
Then there seemed to be a change in management as we learn from a headline in the October, 13,1927 Review: “Church of God Starts Drive for Funds for Edmondson Institute.” According to the reporter the Church of God denomination had assumed control of the school and Bishop E.J. Cain of Oklahoma was elected president, and as this occurred it began a new fund drive to build a new 100-bed girls dormitory. The reporter related: "While the institution has been transferred to the Church of God, Bishop Cain said it will be strictly a non-sectarian school."
However, even this new management may not have guaranteed success because in the April 24, 1930 Athens Weekly Review article, the headline reads “Edmondson Orphanage Opens.” The event was marked by an opening program to be attended by supporters of all races. “The orphanage building has been remodeled and refinished throughout and the institution is now ready to receive inmates [sic].”
The reporter stated: “The institution is licensed by the state and will be open to all Negro orphans under 15 years of age.” It was to start with 40 residents, and the first of this group was to arrive from Dallas within the next week. The curriculum was stated:” Industrial training and domestic science will be featured in the school.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.