You’ve probably never heard of Kellyville, Texas - located west of Jefferson - because like so many other communities it has long faded to history as its buildings fell into ruin and its residents drifted away. But aside from the memories, we can still appreciate Kellyville because of one particular native. This was the singer/songwriter/actor Stuart Hamblen whose songs we still enjoy today.
The son of a traveling Methodist pastor and born in Kellyville in October, 1908, Hamblen started his entertainment career as he hosted a western radio program when he attended McMurray College in Abilene. Then, according to the late Bob Bowman in his 2011 syndicated column, in 1929 Hamblen won a singing cowboy contest in Dallas and used the prize money to continue his career in music and the movies. In the 1930s, he wrote music for and appeared in movies with such stars as Gene Autrey, Roy Rogers and John Wayne .At this time he also continued his radio and recording performances but unfortunately the pressures led to him becoming a heavy drinker. This meant he was often arrested and jailed for inebriation and brawling and according to one source, at the time he called himself “the original juvenile delinquent.” However, due to his popularity, his radio sponsors consistently extracted him from his difficulties and downplayed his offenses.
Then there came a life-changing moment in 1949 when he attended a Billy Graham crusade in Los Angeles and became a Christian. Since Hamblen was such a popular figure his conversion naturally brought widespread press publicity. This meant that Dr. Graham’s previously small audiences grew to packed venues and extended schedules.
However, as Hamblen continued his radio schedule, he did not like to have advertise beer – and when he finally refused to plug the product he was dismissed. However he switched formats and was soon broadcasting in the Christian area - his program "Cowboy Church of the Air" ran until 1952.
About this time Hamblen created some of his best known songs – secular and Christian. One particular favorite came from an answer he gave to an old friend John Wayne. Columnist Bowman related how when the Duke asked Hamblen about his new life after his conversion, “What's this I hear about you, Stuart?" Wayne asked. Hamblen answered, “"Well, Duke, I guess it's no secret what God can do."
Wayne replied, "That sounds like a song." And so it became. Later as Hamblen pondered the lyrics, he heard a nearby clock strike the hour and the words flowed: “The chimes of time ring out the news. Another day is through. Someone slipped and fell. Was that someone you?" Seventeen minutes later the song was completed and "It Is No Secret What God can do" entered Gospel music history.
In 2011 Hamblen was posthumously inducted into the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame and Bowman had a story about the effect of the song on its audience. He wrote: "Appearing on stage to accept the award, his daughter Lisa said Hamblen was once approached by a Christian fan who said the East Texan didn't really write 'It is No Secret.’ The fan insisted that Hamblen 'only held the pen.'"
Another popular song in the secular area was “This Ole House" and it developed from the time when Hamblen and a friend were riding along a mountain trail and they came across a ramshackle shack. Inside they found the body of an old man, dead of natural causes, but the incident again was an inspiration. Within a week he had composed the music.
Many thought that the “house” described was a literal deteriorating structure, but others disagreed. They felt Hamblin’s experience with the dead man in a crumbling cabin inspired a description of the body of an aging Christian with the hope indicated by a glimpse of an angel peering through a window.
Though several artists recorded this number it was perhaps best known as recorded by Rosemary Clooney in the early 1950s,
It's been said that the greatest tribute for a songwriter comes from his fellow artists and Stuart Hamblen was indeed honored by those in his profession. In 1970 he was inducted in into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, won a special Gene Autrey Golden Boot Award in 1988 for his work in movies and also had a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.
East Texas continues to honor Hamblen particularly for the annual celebration of Stuart Hamblen Days festival in Jefferson. He died in California in 1989.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.