We recently observed the 175th anniversary of Henderson County and when we do that we can certainly celebrate how far we’ve come. And it’s also the time to remember the events and people in our past –and that’s what we want to do now.
So what was life like in the early years of Henderson County – and specifically in Athens? We get an idea from a story run in the Nov. 11, 1948 Athens Weekly Review with the headline “Athens Had Iced Drinks in 1873, says Old Paper” with the additional headline: “Four People in Jail on July 26, 1873.” The “old paper” was a copy of the “Athens Bulletin” found in the Review files, which, according to the reporter, had been a four-page weekly paper established in 1873 by J.E. Thomas.
Among the interesting features of the paper were some of the advertisements, and as the reporter put it: “The paper is filled with ads of an unusual nature, which are considered amusing in light of what is known today.” One advertiser appealed to women readers saying, “Listen to me, ye thousand of sickly, puny, suffering females.” (If you thought this might be a pitch about a patent medicine – then you’d be right!) The ad-writer told the reader that if they were “...annoyed with any lingering complaints and desire immediate relief, procure at once one or two bottles of Dr. Dromgoole’s English Female Bitters...”
And if the reader had a thirst or needed the right smoke? There was an easy answer –The Cabinet Saloon –“located on the east side of the square” was just the place. The establishment was the perfect place to find a complete line of “adult beverages.” They reassured the customer: “We keep everything in the line of Cigars, Patch and Apple Brandy, Cherry Wine, Sherry Wine, Peach Wine, Porter..... Whiskey, old Cognac brandy.” And they also had something special - years before refrigeration became widely available – “To our friends and patrons we would inform them that we intend to keep ‘ICE’ this summer.”
And what was that headline about the jail? As related in the headline, “One of the news items announced the arrival in Athens of three wagon loads of flour from the prairie and that there were only four people in the jail during the week.” And maybe one of those four was the culprit who victimized a community visitor named Mr. Graham who “...got robbed of between three and four hundred dollars one night this week...” So was he hurt in the robbery? Not exactly. In fact he wasn’t even aware of what was happening. According to the article: “... he was very tired and lay down to sleep in the street and got up minus the cash.”
So what else was happening in Athens in 1873? Just that local school teachers weren’t being paid. The reporter had the story:”Schoolteachers not yet paid – the state of Texas can not or will not pay the teachers of her children who have labored through heat and cold, with hope against hope, faithfully to fulfill their duties. Who is responsible for this piece of errant dishonesty and meanness?”
Like today, politics were a very important aspect of life at the time – and in 1873 in Athens precinct conventions were being held and local men were being encouraged to participate, The reporter asked the question:, “Do we want a want a repetition of what we have had during Davis’ rune?” The writer then explained that Davis “was the only Republican that ever served in the governor’s chair in Texas, being named to that office during the reconstruction days following the Civil War.”
This was of course Edmund J. Davis who was governor from 1870 to 1874, and who was succeeded in 1874 by the Richard Coke, the first post-Reconstruction Democratic governor. A Texas resident, Davis had not been elected to the Texas secession convention in 1861 because of his pro-unionist sentiments. He found it safer to move to Mexico for a while, and then later headed an unsuccessful pro-Union cavalry regiment that was captured by Confederates. By 1866 he was a prominent leader in the Republican Party in Reconstruction-era Texas, and was elected Texas governor in 1869 with assistance from Federal officials. Historian Kenneth B. Hendrickson Jr. in his book on Texas governors described Davis’ term as controversial but added that “...one thing about it is certain: Edmund J. Davis was the most unpopular governor the Lone Star State ever had.”
