The frequently used word “bootlegger” probably came from how liquor smugglers might hide their flasks in their boots and of course it’s often associated with the illegal traffic in “adult beverages.” It was also popularly used in the local press particularly during the 1920s and early 1930s, the period of national Prohibition and even afterwards.
At that time of course since some in Henderson County were fond of whiskey and since its sale and production was illegal they were willing to get it illegally if necessary – from bootleggers. However, during that time there were those in law enforcement who saw these “bootleggers” as a genuine threat to society and adamantly sought to enforce the anti-liquor laws.
We get this idea from an article published in the July 25, 1929 issue of the Athens Weekly Review which was the response of Earl P. Adams, a district attorney with a local court to a local minister’s letter.
“I wish to say about the bootleggers of Henderson county, that they are the most impudently brazen criminals I have ever tried to deal with,” Mr. Adams wrote. He sought support from local residents and businesses and then stated that he had been successful in confronting even high ranking members of the law enforcement community. He wrote: “...I have succeeded in ousting from office the sheriff of Anderson county and the constable of Palestine because they refused to enforce the liquor laws and got drunk.”
He dramatically described the threat presented by the bootleggers:” …the liquor traffickers are the most dangerous and relentless enemies of our civilization. They would destroy our government and sacrifice our civilization. They would destroy our government and sacrifice womanhood on the altar of lust and rapine, to re-establish the old liquor regime.”
However, even after Prohibition came to an end in the early 1930s liquor remained illegal in many areas of East Texas and enforcing those provisions still presented a challenge for Henderson County officials. Thus bootleggers – those who either made and/or sold liquor - were still charged with a crime even into the 1940s.
So let’s jump head to 1949 where we could get an insight into how big a problem bootleggers –with their liquor sales or stills – was at the time. Or at least the Federals thought so.
However, it apparently didn’t seem that much of a problem to the renowned Henderson County Sheriff Jess Sweeten, according to the November 24, 1949 Athens Weekly Review under the headline “Sheriff Refutes US Claim of Stills Operating Here ….” The article continued: “An allegation by Federal authorities that Henderson County is one of thirteen East Texas counties which are a ‘strong field of the illicit distilling business’ in a statement drew sharp comment from the sheriff’s department…”
Related the reporter: “A drive launched last week in Tyler by Federal alcohol tax unit investigators would enlist citizen aid in wiping out stills operating in the 13-county area.”
In fact, Sweeten was surprised that the county had even been included in the Federal drive. The sheriff put it this way: “..’our comparatively few drunk cases…show the absence of operating stills in the county. We have had no recent arrests of drunks in which there was any indication that illegally made liquor was involved.” There had been eleven stills located in Henderson County, said the sheriff, but they were small and there had been no evidence of any other stills in the last two months.
But while the DA in 1929 had been anxious to prosecute the “liquor traffic” because they presented a moral disruption to the community, the Federal authorities had another reason to enforce the laws. They wanted to be sure that the government could collect the taxes that came from legal liquor sales and they could not obviously collect that from illegal stills. Actually as it turned out someone with an illegal still who produced 110 gallons of liquor per year earned about $1000 a month – tax free.
However, Henderson County officials differed with the Federal reports. As the reporter related, “Peace officers here reported there is no likelihood of any operation of that size being conducted in the county.”
However, just a few weeks later, in the November 10, 1949 Athens Weekly Review described how the county courts at that time were busy dealing with bootleggers, This included one case where a jury found a man guilty of selling “intoxicating liquor in a dry area,” fining him $500 and sentencing him to six months in jail. This was, according to the article, “The heaviest penalty ever to be dealt out in 35 years of liquor law enforcement....” in the county. The defendant, Preston Sowers was convicted of selling an officer two half pint bottles of whiskey for $5 on Fiddlers’ Day the previous spring.
