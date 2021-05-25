Got a rupture? Need immediate relief! If you were a reader of the 1928 Athens newspaper then here was the solution!
It started with a display ad in the Oct. 11, 1928 Athens Weekly Review with the heading "Rupture Shield Expert Coming to Athens!" So if you went to the Athens Hotel on December 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (evening appointments available) then what would you find?
According to the ad, "The Perfect Retention Shields" would "hold the rupture perfectly no matter what position the body assumes or how heavy a weight you lift." You were assured of receiving "...instant relief, contract the opening on the average case in ten days and strengthen the weak tissues (the real cause of rupture) so that they frequently recover their previous natural retaining power needing no further outside support."
So what are we talking about? What was it supposed to treat?
Actually since the ad isn’t specific we can’t really be sure but at first glance it seems to be aimed at those who had a hernia of some sort. So what’s a hernia? Basically it’s a physical abnormality where tissue or an organ has become placed through the wall of the cavity where it is normally placed, and it often occurs in the abdomen. Treatment varies – surgery sometimes –but for the abdomen it might be treated with an external devise such as a supportive belt for the affected area. So from the description of the "Rupture Shield" product it might be some type of support belt.
But why would anyone answer such an ad, go to a local hotel and get such an intimate treatment devise? Today we'd probably go to our doctor for diagnosis and maybe treatment would be with such a supportive devise, but in those days there were far fewer physicians, particularly in a rural area like Henderson County. So if someone had an ailment that seemed to indicate a hernia then they might think this was the answer to their problems and so seek out this advertiser.
This type of marketing - going to a town, advertising and directly selling - was frequently used by other companies, but particularly in the case of medical devises. One of these was the C.F. Redlich Company. They had their representatives tour small communities, locate in a hotel and advertise in the local paper such as the Review.
In fact they often used the same advertisement in each paper.
One of these was California’s Torrance Herald on July 31, 1927 and it had some special information for ladies. The wording stressed that their product was helpful "for stomach and navel ruptures or drooping of the abdomen...” and the consultant related, “I have comfortable cool, and sanitary appliances, and as an expert surgical corsetiere will design them individually and make them fit perfectly. Call, consult the expert and have your measurement taken ...”
The newspaper from the Missoula, Montana area about the same time touted how Mr. Redlich. the "noted rupture appliance expert," was to be there in person. The customer was advised, "If you are satisfied with your inefficient, smelly, elastic web trusses and other makeshifts by mail, do not waste your time." But if you "desire to improve your condition , enjoy safety and comfort for years to come with a chance of being normal again, you will be shown Mr. Redilich's special and modern appliances."
The Athens ad assured the reader: "While providing safety and comfort to all old and aggravated cases, the results are most favorable when the rupture is just discovered and still small; it will save you no end of trouble, pain and expense in the future if you now take advantage of this opportunity." And it was very flexible - "No leg straps or elastic bandages are used. Can be worn while bathing and are highly sanitary."
They were also quick to discourage any competition. They had a "WARNING: Advertised mail order contraptions are worthless and so are elastic belts with their chafing, filthy legstraps. They not only make your rupture worse, but cause stomach trouble and often backache by pressing on the lump instead of holding the intestines where they belong. "
The perfect solution to all of your ailments! But you had to go see them – since “No medicine will help a rupture and you cannot fit yourself."
