The Henderson County Peace Officers Association held its annual Tom Underhill Memorial Golf Tournament and Fundraiser Friday at the Pinnacle Club.
Tom Underhill was a longtime member of the law enforcement family in Henderson County. As a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, VA, he served his 21 year career at the Athens Police Department as Patrolman, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Assistant Chief of Police. He was loyal, dedicated, and worked hard to make the department and the community a better place.
One of his roles that he enjoyed was coordinating the golf tournament for the HCPOA, as he loved the game of golf. Underhill passed away in 2003 and the tournament took his name at that time.
The first place winners were Jack Hallack, David Faught, Mike Starkey, and Wayne McAnally.
The annual tournament is timed to coincide around Sept. 11 and funds raised benefit the HCPOA Scholarship and Education fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.