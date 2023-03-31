The Henderson County Nonprofit Alliance is being created as a unified network of nonprofit agencies in Henderson County, not founded for financial gain, but rather an assembly of information, leadership and resources available in our community.
The Athens Chamber of Commerce has been brainstorming ideas to offer a networking platform specifically for nonprofit organizations in Henderson County. This group will be organic in nature, similar to the newly formed Henderson County Business and Education Taskforce, and is not intended to have a chair or head of the group.
In order to be part of this network your nonprofit organization must be in good standing with the Internal Revenue Service and you must serve Henderson County.
If your nonprofit organization is interested in being on the contact list and learning more, please fill out the Google form, located at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeBl03IAMOPTctjka4H4TUPwK38FCRUfUlhkhfaH79KjzXNrw/viewform?fbclid=IwAR1o3EKiIF-DCAJFbI5zhr4RklAXJMXflWTtjs_GuMmbMEqLUIN8rPH_TYU.
For questions or more information, contact the Athens Chamber at athensTXchamber@outlook.com.
