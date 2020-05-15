May 14, 2020
One additional positive COVID-19 case in Henderson County, Texas
Athens, Texas (May 14, 2020). Officials in Henderson County have confirmed One additional positive case of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). The individual is under the care of medical professionals. The Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health) has confirmed the positive test and will be contacting individuals who have been in contact with the patient. Net Health and county officials will continue to monitor the situation.
As of this report Henderson County, Texas has a total of 48 confirmed cases of
Coronavirus (COVID-19).
