A hearing is scheduled for next week on a motion to depose engineers in the case of an Athens ISD bus driver whose bus was hit by a train, killing one student and injuring another.
The hearing for John Franklin Stevens, 79, is set for 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 12 in Judge Scott McKee's 392nd District Court.
On Jan. 25, 2019, Stevens was on an af- ter school run on Cream Level Road when the Union Pacific train hit the bus, dri- ving it several hundred feet along the track. The wreck killed 13 year-old Christopher Bonilla and injured 9 year- old Joselyn Torres.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.