The Gun Barrel City Masonic Youth Rainbow Girls hosted a Joint Meeting with the Dallas Area Assemblies at the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge in Gun Barrel City on Saturday, May 22. In-person meetings have been on hold since the beginning of the pandemic, so everyone was excited to be together again face to face, but with masks and socially distanced still.
Rainbow Girls from Kilgore, North Texas (Denton), Sunshine (Caddo Mills), Plano, Richardson, Roy Stanley (Dallas), and Gun Barrel City Assemblies were represented. The Supreme Inspector in Texas, Mrs. JoAnn Weaver, and Past Supreme Inspector, Mrs. Marlene Dibrell, were also in attendance. After the meeting, games were played, and then snacks were handed out for the trip home, knowing that we will all meet again in one month for our state-wide Grand Assembly in Waco at the end of June.
The International Order of the Rainbow for Girls is a service-oriented, leadership organization for girls between the ages of 11 and 20. Rainbow Girls participate in a wide array of activities, including leadership training, service projects, competitions, and annual retreats. Their younger group, the Pledges, have activities for girls ages 8 to 10. Please contact Tonya Currey at 903-920-5608 or Mrs. Donna Dean at 903-879-4305 for more information about the Rainbow Girls or visit www.txiorg.org.
The Gun Barrel City Rainbow Girls and Pledges are proudly sponsored by the Cedar Creek Lake Masonic Lodge and the Gun Barrel City Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star on Legendary Lane in Gun Barrel City.
