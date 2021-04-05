Frankston Garden Club will host an English Tea Party for all ages from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at First Baptist Church in Frankston.

Tea, sandwiches, and treats will be served. The event will also feature a silent auction, crafts for children, and a photo booth with castle backdrop.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and may be purchased in advance by emailing frankstongardenclubtx@gmail.com, through club members, or at Pandora's Box in Frankston.

