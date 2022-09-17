Football: Kemp joins area winners

The Kemp Yellowjackets broke the ice in a big way on Friday, slapping Rice 34-0 at Yellowjacket Stadium.
Kemp was winless last season and started 0-3 this year, before finding the answer against the Bulldogs.
Coach Tavarius “B.J.” Rider said earlier in the week his team was getting better and working hard to cut down mistakes. The Jackets narrowly lost to Quitman last week, 20-17.
Brownsboro cranked up its firepower in stopping Spring Hill, 49-28, on Homecoming night for another county win. Meanwhile, Malakoff, steamrolled the Gladewater Bears, 52-13.
Athens stayed with Kaufman for a half, before losing at Bruce Field 35-21. The Hornets dropped to 2-2.
Trinidad put up its biggest offensive numbers of the season, but had no answer for the Avalon attack in a 76-31 loss.
Mabank and Eustace had tough outings in road trips to Van Zandt County. The Canton Eagles soared past the Mabank Panthers 35-7 to hand them their second loss. The Eustace Bulldogs fired all blanks against Grand Saline in a 42-0 loss. Eustace is now 2-2 after capturing their first two games on late scores.
Cross Roads did not play this week and remain 3-0 for the season.
