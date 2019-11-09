John Floyd is announcing that he will be seeking re-election as Constable Pct. 4, Henderson County, running once
again on the Republican ticket. Floyd lives in Poynor, and has four children and three grandchildren. He has served
the people of Henderson County for the past thirty years as a Constable or Deputy Constable.
Floyd began his law enforcement career in 1990 as Deputy Constable Pct. 4 under the leadership of the late retired
J.R. "Bob" Pickle, where he served for six years. Floyd was elected constable of pct. 4 in 1996 and served eight years before losing the 2004 election by two votes. He served as a deputy constable in Dallas County and Henderson County before being re-elected constable in 2016.
Floyd is a graduate of the East Texas Police Academy at Kilgore College. He has a degree in Criminal Justice from Trinity Valley College , Athens. Floyd is a graduate of the Bill Blackwood Law Enforcement Management Institute at . Sam Houston State University, Huntsville ,Texas, and a graduate of the Texas Constables Leadership College at Sam Houston State. He has received thousands of hours off further law enforcement education including extensive training in the .execution of civil process. His years of experience combined with his education has enabled him to receive his Masters Peace Officers License and the Civil Process Proficiency Certificate from the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement and the Texas Justice Court Training Center.
Floyd is a lifetime member of the National Constables and Marshalls Association, where he served nine years as State Representative and Director, and Chairman of the 2000 National Constables and Marshalls annual training conference held in San Antonio, Texas. He is Past President/ Director of the Lake Palestine Area Chamber Of Commerce and Past President/ Director of the Frankston Kiwanis Club. Other past memberships include the Justice of the Peace and Constables association of Texas, the East Texas J.P. and Constables Association, the Henderson County Peace Officers Association, VFW Post 5073, Frankston, Texas, and the Homicide Investigators of Texas. Floyd is a member of the Athens Chamber of Commerce and a Henderson County "Go-Texan" Rodeo sponsor.
Floyd has received numerous prestigious awards over the past thirty years including the National Deans List of College Students, Peace Officer of the Year for the Lake Palestine Area, Extraordinary Duty/Hero award from the National Constables and Marshalls Association, Outstanding Service award from the Lake Palestine Area Chamber
of Commerce, as well as certificates of appreciation from Frankston VFW Post 5073 and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Floyd says, "I believe the most challenging part of being Constable is doing what the State of TexCls mandates we ,do, what commissioners court wants us to do, and what the people of Henderson County expect us to do and do it effectively and efficiently. All. the accomplishments I have made in the past thirty year's, whether professionally or educationally, were never meant to be a stepping stone to bigger and better things, but rather simply to help me be the best constable I can be for the people of Henderson County. Public service, whether as constable or through my participation in community and civic organizations is in my blood. It is what I do in an effort to improve the quality of life for everyone in our community. If re-elected constable once again I will do just that. The support of those we serve is the foundation of our success. Once again I ask for your continued support and your vote."
