The City Council completed important steps in the budget process in their last meeting when it held a public hearing on the FY 2024 Budget and heard the first readings on the budget ordinance and tax rate ordinance.
The final action will come on Monday, Sept. 11, when the council holds a public hearing on the tax rate and hears the final readings on the budget ordinance and tax rate ordinance.
The proposed FY 2024 Budget across all funds is set at $33.2 million. The major funds include:
* General Fund = $15.3 million
* Utility Fund = $7 million
* Utility Capital Projects Fund = $3.3 million
* Sanitation Fund = $2.1 million
The proposed tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year is $0.532751 per $100 valuation, which is broken down into .438895 for Maintenance and Operations and .093856 for debt service. This is a reduction of $0.033249 from the current year and marks the fifth straight year the tax rate has gone down.
The total revenue projected for the General Fund is $15,381,269. About half of that figure is collected from sales taxes, with a proposed amount retained by the City of $7,787,500. The proposed tax rate would yield a total of $5,681,756 in property taxes based on the proposed tax rate.
Some Capital Improvement highlights in the proposed budget (General and Utility Funds) include:
-- $650,000 in Street Department capital improvements.
-- $100,000 in improvements to City Hall and the Development Services Center.
-- $65,000 for a Criminal Investigation Division vehicle and equipment.
-- $135,000 for two new APD patrol cars and equipment.
-- $14,000 for rifles for patrol officers.
-- $67,500 for a new truck for the Parks Department.
-- $105,500 for City-wide technology upgrades.
-- $358,000 for utility equipment replacement.
