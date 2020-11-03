Henderson County election results with eight boxes reporting show all Republicans strong in the county.
President Donald Trump picked up 1,329 election day votes for a lead of 24,848 to 6,281 over Joe Biden. Statewide, the two were locked in a tight race.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn's total grew to 24,793, while Democratic challenger Mary "MJ" Hegar polled 5,880.
State Board of Education Place 9 is led by Kevin Ellis with 24,868 to 6,133 for Democrat Brenda Davis.
For State Representative District 4 Keith Bell led 21,827 to 3,337 for Libertarian Nicole Sprabary. Bell has already been congratulated by Governor Greg Abbott on the win.
U.S. Representative Lance Gooden led Democrat Carolyn Salter 25,009 to 5,593. District wide, Gooden led 56.116 to 21,560.
The Athens City Council Place 3 race is led by challenger Sytonia Freeman 1,585 to 1,494.
For AISD Trustee Place 2 Bryan Barker held a 3,686 to 2,853 edge over incumbent Alicia Elliott.
