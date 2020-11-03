Unofficial returns have Sytonia Freeman winning a close race for the Athens Place 3 City Council seat. Freeman received 1,826 votes to 1,720 for Ed McCain.
Only a fraction of the votes were cast on election day. Of those, Freeman had 241 to 226 for McCain.
Henderson County voters overwhelmingly chose Republican candidates in the General Election.
President Donald Trump polled 28,816 to 7,048 for Joe Biden. Statewide, the two were locked in a tight race.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn's total grew to 28,625, while Democratic challenger Mary "MJ" Hegar polled 6,660 votes.
State Board of Education Place 9 finished with Kevin Ellis gathering 28,540 to 6,989 for Democrat Brenda Davis.
For State Representative District 4 Keith Bell won with a total of 25,152 to 3,880 for Libertarian Nicole Sprabary. Bell has already been congratulated by Governor Greg Abbott on the win.
U.S. Representative Lance Gooden carried the county over Democrat Carolyn Salter 28,993 to 6295.. District wide held a wide lead.
For AISD Trustee Place 2 Bryan Barker held a 3,686 to 2,853 edge over incumbent Alicia Elliott in early balloting.
