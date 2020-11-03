Early votes are in for Henderson County and strong leaders are emerging.
The county has given President Donald Trump a large lead over Democrat Joe Biden, 23,519 to 5,964.
Republican U.S. Senator John Cornyn leads Democrat Mary "M.J.: Hegar 23,486 to 5,580.
The State Board of Education District 9 has Republican Keven Ellis ahead in the county 23,333 to 5,811.
State Representative District 4 Republican Keith Bell leads his Libertarian opponent K. Nicole Sprabary 20,624 to 3,189.
U.S. Representative District 5 Lance Gooden, with 23,661 votes leads Democrat Carolyn Salter, who has 5,329 in the county.
The Athens City Council Place 3 race is led by challenger Sytonia Freeman 1,585 to 1,494.
