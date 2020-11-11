When it comes to ducks and duck hunting, most waterfowlers will agree that mallards rule. There’s something about the big guys with the vibrant green heads, stately neckbands and flashy yellow bills that turn the heads of duck hunters like no other.
It’s a legendary reign that is almost symbolic of royalty, and nothing captures the grandeur better than a wily group of drakes pitching through the through tree tops on a chilly morning — wings cupped and iridescent green heads gleaming in the soft golden sunlight -- as they send the definitive message that you and your decoys are exactly where they want to be. In short, mallards are the juice that fuels the fire for most duck hunters.
Kevin Kraai of Canyon knows a thing or two about North America’s most abundant duck and he’s a staunch proponent of all the lore associated with hunting them.
Kraai, 46, is a veteran waterfowler who turned his passion into a career as a waterfowl biologist with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department more than two decades ago. He’s been heading up the state’s waterfowl program for nearly a decade.
“Duck hunters are opportunistic,” Kraai said. “They harvest ducks largely in the order to which they are presented, but if there is a species where duck hunters go out with a goal in mind to harvest a limit while passing on others, it is obviously the drake mallard. It’s a regional thing, but for the most part mallards are considered to be the king of ducks. They are the most sought-after species in most areas of the country from prairie Canada, the Dakotas, flooded bottomlands of the southeast and the grain fields of middle America, including the Texas Panhandle.”
A Look at the Numbers
A key barometer waterfowl specialists rely on to monitor mallard and other duck populations from one year to the next is the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s Trends in Duck Breeding Populations report.
The annual report is based largely on aerial surveys of northern breeding/nesting grounds that are typically carried out each May and June by the USFWS, Canadian Wildlife Service and a host of other partners.
Like many other events, the 2020 springtime survey was cancelled because of the COVID scare. It’s the first time the survey hasn’t happened since it began in 1955.
With no 2020 numbers available from the USFWS, waterfowl organizations like North Dakota-based Delta Waterfowl (DW) looked elsewhere to find data to feed hunters ahead of the much anticipated fall/winter duck flyaways and hunting seasons.
In a late-August news release, the organization painted a rosy forecast based partly on a spring nesting survey conducted by the North Dakota Game and Fish Department. Long term population trends and good springtime breeding habitat across critical regions also factored into the outlook.
North Dakota harbors a large slice of the prime breeding grounds. The DW report says the state agency estimated a statewide breeding population of 4 million ducks that represents an 18 percent increase over 2019 and 64 percent above the long-term average.
Last year’s USFWS survey numbers included 10 species totaling about 38.9 million ducks estimated across the northern U.S and Canada. Mallard numbers totaled about 9.4 million a year ago — an increase of about two percent from 2018 and 19 percent above the long term average. Blue-winged teal were the second most abundant with an estimated population of 5.4 million in 2019.
DW bills itself as “The Duck Hunter’s Organization.” The outfit forecast a strong flyaway for the 2020 duck season, particularly for mallards, gadwall and blue-winged teal.
Texas teal hunters already witnessed a banner early teal season in September that produced record harvests along the Texas coast. Only time will tell how things will shake out for Texas’ duck season.
The first of two splits in Texas’ South Zone got underway on Nov. 7. The first split in the North Zone begins Nov. 14; High Plains Management Unit, Nov. 6.
Based on what heard out of the Dakotas, Kraai thinks Texas hunters could be in for a fruitful season.
"Duck production in North and South Dakota was reported to be exceptional this past summer,” Kraai said. “We always see a nice increase in hunter success when the flock is made up of a lot of young ducks.”
The North Dakota survey estimated a 58 percent increase in bluewings and a 6.16 percent increase in breeding gadwall, according the DW report. The survey also showed 873,000 breeding mallards, the 18th highest index ever recorded in that survey.
“Mallards almost never have a terrible year because their nesting range is massive, and they renest aggressively throughout the breeding season,” said Dr. Frank Rohwer, president of Delta Waterfowl. “I don’t think it will be a phenomenal fall mallard flight, but it should be very good.”
Kraai says the fact mallard populations are holding their own across a landscape where critical habitat is on a decline is a blessing. It also illustrates their resilience and ability to adapt.
The biologist added that strong mallard counts are largely to credit for the liberal duck hunting seasons allowed under federal frameworks over the last two-plus decades.
ET Hotspots for Greenheads… when it rains
Mallards are a dabbling, inland species largely absent along the Gulf Coast. Two areas in Texas that typically attract the most green heads are northeast Texas and the Texas Panhandle. The Panhandle is always at its best during years with ample rainfall to fill playa lakes and plenty of waste grain like milo and corn to provide birds some groceries in the fields.
“Northeast Texas sees the highest harvest amounts by far,” Kraai said. “That’s largely because it has an abundance of preferred habitat. Mallards really like to associate with major watersheds. The Red, Sulphur, Trinity and Sabine rivers are the core for mallard populations Texas.”
The key ingredient to attracting birds to these areas is water. Lots of it.
“Mallards like it when it rains,” he said. “Flooded bottomlands and pastures are exactly what mallards look for, and northeast Texas is where a lot of those events occur. Plus, there are literally thousands of small water bodies sprinkled throughout the region. Because that water is so spread out the birds can often times sit down and not be disturbed. Bowie, Cass, Red River, Hunt, Delta, Hopkins are the counties where most of our mallards are typically shot.”
Another major factor that can influence where mallards settle is hunting pressure, or a lack of it.
“Mallards like to be where they aren’t going to get shot at,” Kraai said. “We’re beginning to see real strong evidence of all kinds of waterfowl — ducks and geese — beginning to really respond to hunting pressure and human disturbance and doing some things they weren’t doing 10 years years ago.”
It’s all about the weather
While the fall migration of most ducks is triggered largely by changing photoperiods, Kraai says mallards are big, tough stubborn birds that typically demand some additional encouragement to head south for the winter.
“They have to be told to leave,” Kraai said. “They’ll be happy so long as they’ve got open water and food.”
Mallards are driven largely by cold fronts, but big rain events can have an impact, too, the biologist said.
“Those big flood events are important to Texas and getting a bunch of ducks to come here,” Kraai said. “If you get a big flood event in early November you’re liable see some mallards show up because of the new food source, even though it hasn’t gotten real cold up north.”
As a rule, however, it is usually after Thanksgiving and into December before Texas duck hunters start seeing green heads push into the Lone Star state in large numbers.
“Those are usually the peak times,” Kraai said. “If you look at harvest data for northeast Texas, the hunting improves every month starting in November. November is always the slowest month and it usually gets progressively better from there. January is when majority of the mallards get shot. It’s all weather driven.”
Here a recap of DW’s forecast for other popular ducks:
* Gadwall: Though poor conditions hampered nesting success in Saskatchewan, numbers climbed about six percent to 440,379 birds in the North Dakota survey. DW predicts an average fall flight.
* Pintails: Less than favorable. Prairie Saskatchewan is heart of the big duck’s breeding range, but dry conditions there spelled trouble for spring nesting success. While experts are hopeful that increased nesting activity in the Dakotas may have helped to offset limited success in Canada, Rohwer said it wasn’t the spring the birds needed to get back on track.
* Wigeon: Despite poor conditions in Sakatchewan, nesting success is believed to have been about average.
* Canvasbacks: Dry conditions across Canadian parklands resulted in limited nesting success, while birds that nested in Manitoba fared better. Expect a decreased flight.
* Redheads: Though numbers declined in the North Dakota survey by nearly 12 percent, the redhead breeding population remains strong at about 72.3 percent above the long-term average. DW forecasts a stronger flight than canvasbacks.
* Scaup: Lesser scaup registered a decent nesting season in the U.S. and Canadian prairies, climbing 39.62 percent in the North Dakota survey. However, greater scaup have experienced poor success in northern Canada’s boreal forest for many years. DW says 2020 was likely no exception.
Matt Williams is a freelance writer based in Nacogdoches. He can be reached by e-mail, mattwillwrite4u@yahoo.com.
Texas Duck Seasons
* High Plains Mallard Management Unit:
Nov. 6, 2020 - Jan. 31, 2021
* North Zone:
Nov. 14 - 29, 2020 and Dec. 5, 2020 - Jan. 31, 2021
* South Zone:
Nov. 7 - 29, 2020 and Dec. 12, 2020 - Jan. 31, 2021
