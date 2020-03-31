When the entire world is telling people to stay home for their own safety, what do they do when home is more dangerous than what’s outside? This is the situation victims of domestic violence, sex abuse and child abuse are being forced into as they are isolated around the clock with their abusers.
“I am expecting an astronomical overflow when this is over, shelters and family violence crisis centers need to expect this to happen,” said Della Cooper, East Texas Crisis Center Director. “People are not coming in yet because they are not allowed to leave, call or reach out while the abuser is home. When the offenders go back to work is when they will be able to and cases will increase.”
These very dangerous and unpredictable environments are in some cases a greater risk to life than COVID-19. With no public eye, watching for marks or bruises, or even the eight hour reprieve and safety of school or a job, there are no witnesses. There is little opportunity to run an errand and flee or secretly call a friend for help.
Add the pressure of job losses, food shortages, isolation and time to stay home and drink or abuse drugs and you have a recipe for the perfect storm.
Abusers typically use an isolation strategy anyway and the pandemic is doing the heavy lifting. Past studies have already correlated unemployment with alcohol abuse.
Courts are closed and hospitals are overwhelmed. Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth noted six treatments of severe child abuse cases in one week, which exceeds a normal month’s worth.
In the meantime, facilities are disinfecting from top to bottom and preparing for the influx.
“Everybody needs to be prepared,” Cooper said. “What’s happening now will have repercussions. On the other side, people can change but it is up to them whether they allow it or not. We are getting back to the family roots but it can go either way. Law enforcement, crisis centers and shelters across the nation need to be on top of their games to provide what is needed.”
“I’m ready for this to be over with” seems to be the universal mantra.
“We have had an influx in calls and are currently almost at full capacity,” said Michelle Robinson, Family Peace Project Board President. “Our hotline is 24/7, we do not want to turn anyone away. If we are full we will try to refer them to other resources.”
Robinson suggests calling 911 if you are in immediate harm's way. You can also call the shelter.
“Domestic violence is something people do not want to discuss,” she said. “It is a source of shame but the more we can bring it to light the more help we can get to those in need.”
What can be done? Until the shelter in place orders are lifted and people can move freely again, victims friends, neighbors, coworkers and family are encouraged to reach out and also become their advocates by getting information for them. Listening for clues on ways to help is sometimes the best way. When the ban is lifted, reach out and see if they need a ride, to borrow a phone or tablet to access help.
Times are tough right now for many people but please remember your local non-profits and small businesses who rely on your support and donations to help those dealing with these issues. Currently many of the victims are laid off and donations are valued now more than ever.
“We are certainly concerned that we’ll see an increase in child abuse reports during this time, particularly because children aren’t in school and many families are facing financial concerns,” said Emily Heglund, Executive Director of Court Appointed Special Advocates. “As the CASA director, I would encourage neighbors and family members to be vigilant and report any serious concerns regarding abuse or neglect to authorities.”
Tips for dealing with domestic abuse:
• Have a safety plan
• Be cautious with phone calls
• Talk to the children
• Be wise when it comes to making them angry, such as doing things to trigger the abuser
• Try to avoid conflict
Resources:
National Domestic Violence Hotline 1-800799-7233 or Text LOVEIS to 22522
National Sexual Assault Hotline 1-800-656-4673
East Texas Crisis Center 1-800-333-0358, donations can be sent to the office at 310 S. Carroll St.
Family Peace Project shelter hotline 903-677-9177
to donate to The Family Peace Project, Inc. on Facebook
