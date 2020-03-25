While Henderson County and the City of Athens have not yet ordered Shelter In Place measures, Gun Barrel City, Tool and Navarro and Kaufman Counties have. Here are some answers to frequently asked questions about what it means to Shelter In Place.
What can I do?
• Perform tasks essential to your health and safety, or to the health and safety of your family or household members (for example, obtaining medical supplies or medication, visiting a health care professional, or obtaining supplies needed to work from home).
• Obtain necessary services or supplies for yourself and your family or household members, or to deliver those services or supplies to others (for example, food, pet supply, and any other household consumer products, and products necessary to maintain the safety, sanitation, and essential operation of residences).
• Go to work at an Essential Business (as defined in the Order) or work from home at a non-essential business.
• Care for a family member or pet in another household.
• Engage in outdoor activity, provided the individuals comply with social distancing requirements of six feet (for example, walking, biking, hiking, running, fishing or golfing).
Move to another residence.
What Is Still Open?
• Government Services: Police stations, Fire Stations, Hospitals/Clinics and Healthcare Operations; Courts; Jails; Garbage and Sanitation; Transportation; and Utilities (water, power and gas). Training organizations that support these functions.
• Healthcare Facilities: Hospitals; Clinics; Dentist; Chiropractor Offices; Optometry Offices; Pharmacies; Healthcare Suppliers; Mental Health Providers; Substance Abuse Service Providers; Blood Banks; and any other Healthcare Facility.
• Food: Grocery Stores; Farmer’s Markets; Food Banks; Convenience Stores; Gas Stations; and Take-Out, Drive-Through, and Delivery Restaurants.
• Schools: Public and Private Educational Institutions only for the purposes of facilitating distance learning or performing essential functions.
• Maintenance Services: Hardware Stores; Plumbers; Electricians; Cleaning Services; and others who provide services necessary for maintaining the Safety, Sanitation, and Essential Operation of Residences and Essential Businesses.
• Animal Services: Veterinary Care; Pet Food and Supply Stores; Grooming if necessary for the health of the animal; pet daycare, but only for employees of essential businesses.
• Financial Institutions: Depository Lenders, such as Banks and Credit Unions can operate. Payroll services can also continue to operate. Title Loan and Payday Loan Services are discouraged but allowed.
• Other Essential Facilities: Laundromats/Laundry Services; Gas Stations; Hotels, Motels; Shared Rentals, and other similar facilities.
• Cemeteries and Funeral Services.
Can I Travel Outside the City/County?
• Moving is allowed but discouraged.
• Travel between jurisdictions is allowed to attend work at essential businesses or to meet the healthcare or other essential services criteria.
• Other counties or cities may have shelter-in-place provisions that should be considered.
Examples of Essential Businesses/Services: Essential Manufacturing includes Chemical, Defense, Utilities, Communications, Food, Construction Materials, Environmental, Transportation and businesses that support these essential manufacturers.
Hotels, Motels, and Apartment Complexes are not affected.
Examples of Retailers not affected: Appliances, Food Services (take-out or delivery), Food Sales (grocery stores and convenience stores, farmers markets, water kiosks etc), Chemical suppliers, Sanitation and disinfectant supplies, Medical and Home Health supplies, Construction materials (hardware, lumber), Packing supplies and mail services, Automotive Sales, Automotive Parts sales, Bigbox retailers (Social Distancing measures should be in place).
Example of Retailers affected: Clothing, Furniture Sales, Jewelry, Florist, Beauty Supplies, Pawn shops, Tobacco and Vaping Rooms/Shops.
Service Providers not affected: Insurance, Accounting Services, Utilities, Medical, Communications, Locksmiths, Cleaning services, lawn care, pool service and residential home service needs. Laundromats, Laundry and Dry-Cleaning Services, Automotive maintenance and repair, Lawyers, Real Estate (on a limited basis such as pending sales), Self-Storage facilities (on a limited basis for people moving and emergency response use), Property Management for upkeep and maintenance), Temporary job placement agencies (if providing staff for essential services).
Service Providers affected: Barbers, Hair Salons, Nail Salons, Event Centers, Theater Venues, Movie Theaters, Car Wash (both automatic and manual- unless utilized for vehicle cleanliness regulations/mandates), Private Investigators.
Source: Corsicana Fire Rescue
