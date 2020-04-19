If you’re used to exercising in a gym or fitness center you may feel like exercising at home is impossible. But it can be done, and it can be fun! Gina Baxter, operations manager at the UT Health East Texas Olympic Center in Tyler, offers a few tips on how to have a successful home workout. She advises that your exercise session should include all of the following:
Warm-up. This can be as simple as a 5-minute walk around your house or outside. This is important to get your blood moving and prepare your body for your workout.
Cardiovascular exercise. Depending on your fitness level you should aim for 20 to 30 minutes of some type of exercise that elevates your heart rate. This can be walking, swimming, jogging, jumping rope or following an exercise video. You want this to be as challenging as you can tolerate for the 20 to 30 minutes.
Resistance/strength training. Body weight exercises are a great way to get in some resistance training without needing a lot of fancy equipment. You can strength train at home with some light dumbbells or resistance bands if you have them. If you don’t have these things, try to find a few things around the house that can serve as weights, such as canned goods or empty gallon jugs filled with water – be creative! Bodyweight squats, traditional push-ups or wall push-ups, crunches and planks can all be done without extra equipment.
Try two to three sets of 12 to 15 repetitions of each exercise you choose to do. Just try not to do the same exercises two days in a row. On days when you don’t do your resistance training, you might focus on adding more time to your cardiovascular workout.
Flexibility. It’s important to stretch when your workout session is over. This can help you avoid injury and make you feel less stiff. Simple stretches that target each of the major muscle groups are best. Make sure you hold each stretch to the point of tension, not pain, for about 30 seconds. Breathe normally while stretching – don’t hold your breath. Yoga can serve as your flexibility component if you choose.
Cool down. A 5-minute cool down is recommended at the end of your exercise session. Again, a simple slow walk to bring your heart rate back down is sufficient.
There are numerous sites on the internet that can help you with your workouts. Just remember to work at a pace that is good for you.
