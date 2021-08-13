UT Health Athens has implemented new patient visitation policies due to the rise in COVID-19 case numbers in the area. For the safety of hospital staff, patients and guests, COVID-19 patients will no longer be allowed visitation. All other patients can have one visitor per patient per day. Phone and video calls are encouraged.
“We have more COVID-19 patients now than at any point during the pandemic,” said Nicholas Shirilla, assistant administrator for UT Health Athens. “In order to protect the safety of our patients, staff and visitors, we had to change the way we operate for the time being.”
The revised visitation rules are as follows:
• Visitation hours begin at 10 a.m. and end at 8 p.m. daily.
• Visitors should check in at the main entrance outside the gift shop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and at the Emergency Department entrance from 5 to 8 p.m.
• Visitors should stay in the room of the patient they are visiting.
• Mask wearing will be enforced at all times.
• Once a visitor leaves for the day, the patient cannot have another visitor until the following day.
• The cafeteria is closed to all visitors. Food trays can be delivered to visitors if they choose.
• COVID-19 patients who are end of life will be allowed visitation per the guidelines above. Visitors also will need to wear additional PPE to enter the unit.
