Malakoff Independent School District closed Tool Elementary School Friday, Aug. 27. According to the district, the decision is a preventative measure to mitigate further spread of COVID-19. The campus will be cleaned and sanitized before reopening Monday, Aug. 30.
More information and updates can be found at www.malakoffisd.org
If you or a member of any school district has any of the symptoms related to the virus, such as fever, sore throat, uncontrolled cough, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain or a severe headache, or have lab-confirmed COVID-19, please notify your campus immediately. If your student is sick, please keep them at home.
