Area residents are jumping at the chance to get a COVID-19 booster shot, while a large percentage of the population remains unvaccinated, figures from the Texas Department of State Health Services show.
State Health Services records show 56.1% of Texans are now fully vaccinated and 14.9% have had booster shots.
Henderson County and its neighbors continue to trail in the state in percentage of the age 5 and up population fully vaccinated. Henderson County reports 38% fully vaccinated, a total of 31,236. Booster shots have been administered to 11.8%, with a total of 9,683 inoculations.
Navarro County fares a bit better, with 41.8% being fully vaccinated, but trails slightly in boosters with 10.5%.
Elsewhere, Anderson County has 39.8% fully vaccinated and 8.5% with boosters. For Cherokee County, the breakdown is 39.3% fully vaccinated and 11.1% with boosters. In Van Zandt County, only 33.3% have been fully vaccinated, while boosters have been given to 9.6%.
During the past two weeks, Texas' largest urban area, Harris County, has seen a substantial growth in COVID-19 cases, with an additional 28,511.
Henderson County accumulated 128. Since the pandemic began, the total number of deaths in the county has reached 354 and the death rate is 4.3 per 1,000. Navarro County reported 112 new cases and has a death rate of 3.7 per 1,000. For Anderson County, the numbers are 39 cases and a 3.6% death rate. Cherokee County rated 23 new cases. Its death rate is 4.5%
Health experts still say vaccinating as many as possible is the best way to slow the virus’s spread and also advise those who have had COVID-19 yo get vaccinated because they aren’t sure how long the immunity lasts.
State Health Services recommends those who would like a booster shot to speak to their primary care physician. They can also contact NET Health for availability at 903-535-0030.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.