Chris and Amanda Marholz, owners of Common Area Market and Athens Burger Bar, were just getting into their busy season when the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to temporarily shut their doors.
“As a venue, many of our private events had to be postponed while groups may not gather,” Amanda said.
Athens Burger Bar had only been open a few months when the restrictions were ordered.
“For Athens Burger Bar, this could not have happened at a worse time,” Chris said. “When this hit we had only been open for three months and while our customer base was growing quickly, we discovered early on that a large part of our sales were event driven at Common Area Market.”
Since no public gatherings are being permitted, the venue cannot host any events. After the social distancing ends, CAM will have to make scheduling adjustments to try and accommodate cancelations due to the pandemic.
“We have to at least be able to provide these clients with the venue once restrictions have been lifted,” Amanda said.
For the self employed, closing your business, even if temporarily, is the same as losing your job. With the surge in unemployment, demand is high and supply low.
“As so many are now unemployed, finding temporary work to provide for our families is seemingly impossible,” Amanda said.
Chris expressed concern for their partner vendors and other local businesses as well.
“This decision also affected all of our partner vendors especially Gain Stage Productions and the musicians who play there. GSP has invested heavily in high end audio equipment that currently lays dormant in storage for the unforeseeable future. This would be our peak season for music, events and food carrying us all through the rest of the year.”
The National Restaurant Association issued a letter March 18 to President Trump estimating a loss of $225 billion over a three month period and a loss of over five million jobs.
Several relief programs have been set up to assist such as the Paycheck Protection Program by the Small Business Administration and delayed filing dates for taxes.
If you would like more information on relief options please view the following websites:
CARES ACT and PPP: https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/business/CARES_Act_and_PPP_Loan_Overview.pdf
FAQ's
https://gov.texas.gov/uploads/files/business/FAQs_Small_Business_Coronavirus.pdfpandemic.
“We have to at least be able to provide these clients with the venue once restrictions have been lifted,” Amanda said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.