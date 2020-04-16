In light of the current pandemic the Henderson County Performing Arts Center postponed several shows that were planned including the stand-up comedy night with Robin Haynie and friends, the Spring Gala, Dearly Beloved and YES! Classes were also delayed or canceled.
With many people shopping local and being encouraged to support local small businesses during these trying economic times, the theater recently issued a plea asking not to be forgotten.
The stage may be dark, but the overhead is still there. In order to have such a community jewel in operation when this is over, support is still vital. Since the Spring Gala is being canceled it is seeking other avenues.
“Most of you know that Athens Little Theatre has been in continuous existence for 56 years. During that time, we have weathered many storms. But we have never had to 'go dark',” the theater said in a written statement. “Instead, we are asking our patrons, friends and community to donate $56 (or more) in honor of the theater’s 56 years of continuous existence. Even though we aren't in current production, we still have ongoing financial obligations to meet. $56 from all of our supporters will go a long way to ensure the lights are still on when this crisis is over.”
HCPAC has began planning for life after COVID-19. They have several things tentatively scheduled such as Wesley Pruitt on June 5, Frozen JR. this summer and a new Haunted Theater experience for the fall.
Theater tradition is that a light is left on between performances called the “ghost light.” It is a little bit of magic with multiple reasons. It is a glimmer of hope that the show will go on, there have always been rumors of haunted theaters, it is a way of keeping ghosts from mischief, and the practical reason is safety. During this time where the stage is not filled with the buzz and energy of actors preparing your theater journey, the ghost light is left on as a symbol of hope eagerly awaiting the moment when the show will go on. The show must go on...
Until then, donations may be sent by mail to HCPAC at PO BOX 102, Athens 75751, or online to https://buy.ticketstothecity.com/donate.php?donation_id=927
“Why not use this time to order take-out from your favorite local restaurant and watch a Broadway show from the comfort of your own home at www.broadwayhd.com ?” HCPAC asked.
